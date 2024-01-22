Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s games

We’ve got eight games on Monday’s NBA slate, which means plenty of opportunities for bettors when it comes to player props to target. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo triple-double vs. Pistons (+450)

The Greek Freak was one assist short of hitting this mark in the last game against Detroit, and should be close to one Monday when the Bucks face the Pistons again. Antetokounmpo is showing no signs of shoulder pain and will once again fill up the stat sheet. The main concern is if the Bucks turn this into a blowout quickly, which likely means Milwaukee’s starters get a breather. The payout is nice enough to take a chance with Antetokounmpo in this game.

Donovan Mitchell over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Magic (+105)

This is a higher line than I would’ve liked, but Mitchell has been on fire of late during this seven-game winning streak for the Cavaliers. The shooting guard has taken it upon himself to keep this team afloat, averaging 27.6 points per game. He’s shot just 34.9% from deep but has gone over this line five times and had a rough game last time against Atlanta. He only made two triples against Orlando in a previous matchup but Mitchell’s recent form suggests he should be able to go over this mark tonight.

Anthony Edwards over 5.5 rebounds vs. Hornets (+105)

The Timberwolves star forward has been stuck on five rebounds for the past three games, and I figure he’s eventually going to have to break through and grab that sixth board. The Hornets are one of the worst teams when it comes to opponent rebounds allowed, and will potentially be without some top rotation players. That should lead to more opportunities for Edwards to get over this line. The forward didn’t play in the previous meeting against Charlotte this season.

Kyrie Irving under 25.5 points vs. Celtics (-105)

Irving has been on fire when it comes to putting the ball in the basket, averaging 31.8 points per game before putting up just 12 against the Lakers. While the Mavericks guard is unlikely to have that type of shooting performance again, he’s going up against an extremely stingy defense in Boston. In 24 career games against the Celtics, Irving has averaged 23.5 points per game. I like him to go under this line in a contest of title contenders.

Dejounte Murray under 7.5 assists vs. Kings (+114)

With Trae Young in the league’s concussion protocol, Murray becomes the focal point for this offense. While that does mean more usage and potentially more assist opportunities, I think Murray takes it upon himself to be more of a scorer in this game. He’s in trade rumors and wants to showcase his value offensively, which might be more about putting the ball in the basket instead of setting up teammates. The Kings haven’t really slowed anyone down defensively, so there’s a good chance Murray explodes for a huge overall stat line. However, I think it’ll be more about his points than getting the ball to others.