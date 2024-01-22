Celtics vs. Mavericks pick against the spread, over/under for Monday, January 22

The Boston Celtics (33-10) will complete the second night of a back-to-back set Monday when they travel to Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks (24-18). This matchup will pit Kristaps Porzingis and Kyrie Irving against their former teams, and it is the first contest between these sides this season. The Celtics are coming off a win over the Rockets Sunday, while the Mavericks last lost to the Lakers. Dallas’ Friday game against the Warriors was postponed.

The Celtics haven’t released an official injury report but Al Horford and Jrue Holiday should suit up after missing Sunday’s game. Jayson Tatum’s status will be worth looking at as he’s sat back-to-backs on ocassion. The Mavericks have listed Seth Curry as questionable and Dante Exum as doubtful for this game.

The Celtics are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 239. Boston is -148 on the moneyline while Dallas is +124.

Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -3

The Celtics are 13-9 away from home, while the Mavericks are 13-9 at home. Dallas is 23-19 ATS on the season and is 6-4 ATS in the last 10 games. Boston is 21-20-2 ATS this year, covering the spread in five of their last 10 games. The Celtics are 4-3 ATS with no rest and 4-4 ATS with a rest disadvantage. The Mavericks are 2-5 ATS with a rest advantage.

As long as Tatum suits up, I like the Celtics to secure an important road win here over a contending team in the West. Boston is better on both sides of the ball when everyone is in, and should be able to take advantage of Dallas’ deficiencies on the interior.

Over/Under: Under 239

Boston is 11-11 on overs as the road team while Dallas is 12-10 on overs as the home side. The Celtics are fourth in points per game on the season at 120.3, and the Mavericks are seventh at 118.5. Boston is has hit four straight unders, while Dallas is 4-6 on overs in the last 10.

Even though these are two of the better offensive teams in the league, I like Boston’s defense to show up Monday and cool the Mavericks off a bit. The extra days off might also impact Dallas early, and that should be enough to help the under hit tonight.