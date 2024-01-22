Hawks vs. Kings pick against the spread, over/under for Monday, January 22

Tonight’s NBA slate will wrap up with the Atlanta Hawks heading out west to face the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBA TV.

Atlanta (18-24) had its three-game win streak snapped on Saturday, falling to the red-hot Cavaliers in a 116-95 setback. The Hawks never led in this contest as they were ice cold on offense by shooting just 39.8% from the field. Sacramento (23-18) has dropped a season-high four straight heading into tonight and were last bested in a 126-121 loss to the Pacers on Thursday. The Kings erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to get back to within striking distance, but ultimately came up short.

On the injury front, Trae Young is in concussion protocol and will miss tonight’s contest for the Hawks. For the Kings, Sasha Vezenkov (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Sacramento enters the game as an 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 237.5. The Kings are listed as a -340 moneyline favorite, making the Hawks a +270 underdog.

Hawks vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -8

Sacramento had the entire weekend off and should be rested and eager to end its losing streak tonight. Atlanta is a league-worst 7-14 against the spread on the road this year and it’s hard to envision the Hawks keeping things close with Young sidelined. I’m laying it with the Kings tonight.

Over/Under: Under 237.5

Atlanta has failed to crack 110 points in each of its last six contests and I think that trend will continue with Young out of the lineup. I’ll lean towards the under here as Sacramento won’t need an explosive night to win comfortably at home.