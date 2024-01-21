Jason Kelce celebrates his brother’s TD catch in Chiefs Divisional matchup with the Bills [video]

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are in a tight matchup at halftime, as the Bills hold a 17-13 lead. The lone touchdown for the Chiefs has been a 22-yard strike from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, which gave them a 13-10 lead at the time. Following that score, Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrated from the luxury suite after taking his shirt off.

Update: Jason Kelce is still shirtless and still drinking:

Jason Kelce, shirtless, slowly pounding a beer in the background is what makes this shot work pic.twitter.com/zzrKMCeLDy — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 22, 2024

He then chugged a beer with fans outside the suite.

Oh my! Chiefs touchdown by @tkelce and @JasonKelce jumps out the window, slams a beer with #BillsMafia to the delight of @taylorswift13 and the suite. pic.twitter.com/rUJvMw3q24 — John Anderson (@23Johnanderson) January 22, 2024

Travis Kelce gave the heart sign to someone up in the suite, but I don’t think it was his brother.