Jason Kelce celebrates his brother’s TD catch in Chiefs Divisional matchup with the Bills [video]

Travis Kelce scores touchdown, his brother gets all the attention

By Chet Gresham
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off of the field after an NFL Wild Card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are in a tight matchup at halftime, as the Bills hold a 17-13 lead. The lone touchdown for the Chiefs has been a 22-yard strike from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, which gave them a 13-10 lead at the time. Following that score, Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrated from the luxury suite after taking his shirt off.

Update: Jason Kelce is still shirtless and still drinking:

He then chugged a beer with fans outside the suite.

Travis Kelce gave the heart sign to someone up in the suite, but I don’t think it was his brother.

