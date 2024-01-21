Complete schedule for Conference Championship Round in 2024 NFL Playoffs

The path to the Super Bowl narrows down to just four remaining teams as this weekend’s Divisional Round games come to an end. The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens put together a dominant 34-10 win over the Houston Texans to reach the AFC Conference Championship, where they will face either the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills-Chiefs divisional matchup kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The No. 1 San Francisco 49ers barely escaped the No. 7 Green Bay Packers on a rainy night at Levi’s Stadium in the divisional round. The Niners will host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Conference Championship. The Lions beat the Bucs 31-23 in a close fought game.

The Niners fell short in last year’s NFC championship, losing against the Eagles, who would go on to lose to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Lions have not reached an NFC Championship since 1992, and the Ravens’ last appearance in the conference championship round came in 2013.

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 Conference Championship Round.

2024 NFL Playoffs: Conference Championship Round schedule

Sunday, Jan. 28th

Chiefs or Bills at Baltimore Ravens, 3 p.m. ET, CBS

Lions or Bucs at San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX