Hawks place PG Trae Young in concussion protocol after taking hit to head in Saturday’s loss to Cavaliers

The Atlanta Hawks have placed star point guard Trae Young in the league’s concussion protocol after he took a shot to the face in Saturday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Young attempted to draw a charge in what was a blowout at that time in the wrong direction for Atlanta, and took a bad hit. He exited the contest and did not return.

It’s not yet clear how long Young will be sidelined for, but he’s definitely going to miss Monday’s contest against the Kings and likely will be out for Wednesday’s game against the Warriors. We’ll see if that Wednesday contest does get played, as Golden State’s last two games have been postponed after the sudden tragic passing of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. The Hawks are currently in the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, and sit six games back of the sixth seed.

With Young out for at least a couple games if not longer, Dejounte Murray will take over as the primary point guard for Atlanta. Murray has been in trade talks recently, and this will be a good chance for the young guard to boost his value in the market. Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has been a handy combo guard for the Hawks, will likely start alongside Murray while Young recovers.