Pick on the Total for Rutgers-Illinois on January 21

After being suspended indefinitely from the team just before the calendar turned to 2024, Illinois Fighting Illini top scorer Terrence Shannon returns to the lineup on Sunday when Illinois faces the Rutgers Scarlett Knights at home.

Rutgers Scarlett Knights vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (-12, 146)

Shannon is averaging 21.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game on 40.7% 3-point shooting, but despite the big offensive numbers, might have been missed more on defense than on offense.

In the six games Shannon missed, four of Illinois opponents scored more than 70 points and the team surrendered 15.4 points more per 100 possessions in the games he missed than when Shannon was in the lineup.

The process of getting back into the swing of things defensively couldn’t have broke better for Illinois and Shannon with Rutgers entering the weekend 300th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis and 318th in 3-point shooting percentage at 29.9%.

What Rutgers lacks on offense is made up on the defensive side of things though, ranking eighth in America in points allowed on a per possession basis entering Saturday’s action.

While the defense of Rutgers has not been the same when away from home with the team allowing 25 more points per 100 possessions in a road and neutral court environment, Illinois’ offense is unlikely to be at its best either with trying to reacquaint Shannon with the offense.

In games that have not went to overtime, Rutgers has allowed 73 points or fewer in all but three of their games this season, with one of the games where they did not being a 76-58 loss at home against Illinois.

In the first meeting between these two teams, Shannon was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points and with the team committing 17 turnovers in the game.

With Rutgers entering the weekend 26th in the country in turnovers forced on a per possession basis on defense, Sunday’s game will turn into a defensive showcase for both teams.

The Play: Rutgers vs. Illinois Under 146