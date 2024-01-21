Opening odds for Chiefs vs. Ravens in AFC Championship of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The AFC Championship matchup is set as the Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs are coming off a three-point win over the Buffalo Bills, while Baltimore knocked off the Houston Texans 34-10 in the Divisional round. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 28.

Kansas City will be playing in its sixth straight AFC Championship Game. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never not played in the AFC title game during his career as the starting QB. The Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 last season before advancing to the Super Bowl and taking down the Philadelphia Eagles. They got revenge as it was the Bengals that beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in overtime in 2021.

This will be Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s first time playing in the AFC title game. The win in the Divisional round solidified Baltimore’s first trip back to the AFC Championship since 2012. That year, they beat the New England Patriots 28-13 and then took on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. The Ravens came away with the 34-31 victory.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Chiefs and Ravens in the Championship round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC Championship odds

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Ravens -162, Chiefs +136