Where are the Bucs drafting in 2024 NFL Draft? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season has ended following a 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round. They won the NFC South with a 9-8 finish to the regular season and earned the fourth seed in the NFC. They defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, but were unable to push past the Lions. The franchise will now begin looking toward the 2024 season.

This year’s offseason has the potential to shake things up for the Bucs — their 2024 free agency list is extensive and includes both QB Baker Mayfield and WR Mike Evans, alongisde several key defensive players.

Buccaneers key free agents this off-season: QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans, S Antoine Winfield, Jr., LB Lavonte David, LB Devin White, DT Greg Gaines, S Ryan Neal, G Aaron Stinnie, G Matt Feiler, DL William Gholston, K Chase McLaughlin, WR David Moore, RB Chase Edmonds, LB Cam… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2024

Buccaneers draft order: 26th overall pick

With such an extensive free agency list this offseason, the Bucs could go a few different ways with their first-round pick. With Evans potentially heading elsewhere, the Bucs may choose to go with a wide receiver option. However, they also may be looking to beef up their defensive line and opt to grab an edge rusher.

Buccaneers mock draft: Potential first-round pick

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Latu may fall to 26th due to injury concerns, and he would be an excellent steal for the Bucs here. Latu had 49 total tackles and 13 sacks for the Bruins this season, and would make an immediate impact on the Bucs’ pass rush. Washington’s Bralen Trice is another edge rushing option that the Bucs may choose to grab here.