Where are the Packers drafting in 2024 NFL Draft? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The Green Bay Packers finished the regular season with a 9-8 record and made the NFC playoff picture as the No. 7 seed. Green Bay was expected to be rebuilding this season with the transition to Jordan Love but looks to be far ahead of schedule with a trip to the postseason. They beat the Dallas Cowboys but lost to the San Francisco 49ers. With the offseason looming, let’s take a look at who the Packers could be targeting in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Packers draft order:

1.01 Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)

1.02 Washington Commanders

1.03 New England Patriots

1.04 Arizona Cardinals

1.05 Los Angeles Chargers

1.06 New York Giants

1.07 Tennessee Titans

1.08 Atlanta Falcons

1.09 Chicago Bears

1.10 New York Jets

1.11 Minnesota Vikings

1.12 Denver Broncos

1.13 Las Vegas Raiders

1.14 New Orleans Saints

1.15 Indianapolis Colts

1.16 Seattle Seahawks

1.17 Jacksonville Jaguars

1.18 Cincinnati Bengals

1.19 Los Angeles Rams

1.20 Pittsburgh Steelers

1.21 Miami Dolphins

1.22 Philadelphia Eagles

1.23 Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

1.24 Dallas Cowboys

1.25 Green Bay Packers

1.26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Once Green Bay qualified for the playoffs, they were guaranteed a pick later than No. 18. With the upset over Dallas in the Wild Card round, the Packers moved up to at least No. 25 in the draft. Green Bay was locked in after losing to the 49ers and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing to the Detroit Lions. The Packers and Bucs had the same regular season record, but the strength of schedule favored Green Bay, so they pick 25th.

Packers mock draft: Potential second-round pick

1.25 — CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Obviously, when you’re mock drafting so late in the first round, the board has to fall a pretty particular way for certain players to be available. Green Bay’s top needs include offensive tackle and cornerback. Mitchell is expected to be on the board still and would help the Packers address their defense. He spent four years with the Rockets at Toledo, seeing most of his playing time over the last three seasons. He had 117 total tackles with one sack, six interceptions and two defensive touchdowns since 2021.

Again, it depends on who falls, but Green Bay could also look at Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga, Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama CB Terrion Arnold or Iowa CB Cooper DeJean 25th overall.