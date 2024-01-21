When was the last time the Lions played in NFC Championship Game?

The Detroit Lions are heading back to the NFC Championship Game. The franchise hadn’t won the NFC North or hosted a playoff game in 30 years. The Lions beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round and then took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round.

Detroit will play in the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991. They went 12-4 during the regular season that year and hosted the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional round of the playoffs. The Lions won 38-6 and met up with the Washington Redskins (now Commanders). Detroit had to go on the road for the game and weren’t able to muster much offense. They lost the game 41-10, and Washington went on to beat the Buffalo Bills 37-24 in the Super Bowl.

The good news for the Lions is that quarterback Jared Goff has been in the NFC Championship Game more recently than Detroit has. He and the Los Angeles Rams took on the New Orleans Saints in 2018. Los Angeles won the game 26-23 to head to the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. Goff finished that NFC Championship Game 25-of-40 passing for 297 yards with a touchdown and an interception.