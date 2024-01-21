When was the last time the Chiefs played in AFC Championship Game?

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a berth to the 2024 AFC Championship Game with a Sunday night road win over the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs, who earned the No. 3 seed in the AFC this season, overcame the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round to advance to the Divisional round in Buffalo, and their next stop is M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The Chiefs and the top-seeded Ravens face off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 28.

The last time the Chiefs reached the AFC Championship Game was just last season, when they defeated the Bengals and went on to win the Super Bowl against the Eagles. In fact, with Sunday’s win, the Chiefs have now reached the AFC Championship in six consecutive seasons. The last time they fell short was in 2018, when they lost to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round. The following season was Patrick Mahomes’ first as a full-time starter, and the rest is history for the franchise.

The Chiefs have gone on to win the Super Bowl in two of the previous five seasons, and have reached the Super Bowl in three of the last five years. They enter the matchup with the Ravens as 3-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.