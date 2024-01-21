Who will Chiefs play in the AFC Championship Game?

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the AFC Championship Game for the sixth consecutive season. Despite having more ups and downs this season than the franchise has been accustomed to in recent memory, the Chiefs pulled together a 27-24 road win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Their next stop is Baltimore, where they face the No. 1-seeded Ravens in the AFC championship. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 28 from M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens reached the AFC Championship with a 34-10 win the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round after receiving a bye for the Wild Card round.

This matchup will pit two of the league’s top quarterbacks against each other — two-time MVP winner and reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes will face one-time MVP winner and this year’s favorite to win the award, Lamar Jackson. Mahomes was 17-for-23 for 215 yards and two touchdowns against the Bills, and Jackson passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more against the Texans.

The Ravens open as 3-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.