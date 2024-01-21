Who will Ravens play in the AFC Championship Game?

The Baltimore Ravens took a while to get going, but after a 10-10 tie with the Houston Texans at halftime, they pulled away quickly, winning 34-10. The offense was masterfully led by soon-to-be MVP Lamar Jackson, who threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 11 times for 100 yards and two more touchdowns. It was truly an MVP performance.

Baltimore will now move on to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Buffalo Bills in a thriller on the road. The Chiefs emerged with a 27-24 win in a tight game that was decided by a missed Bills field goal. Patrick Mahomes went 17-for-23 for 215 yards and two touchdowns, and Isiah Pacheco added 97 yards and a score on the ground.

The headline of this AFC Championship is the matchup between two of the best quarterbacks in the league, both of whom have won MVP awards in recent seasons. The winner of this game will head to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The Ravens open as 3-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.