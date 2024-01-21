Who will Lions play in the NFC Championship Game?

Derrick Barnes sealed the Lions’ Divisional Round victory with an interception late in the fourth quarter, and Detroit is headed to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1991-92 playoffs.

The third-seeded Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 at Ford Field in the Divisional Round after a one-point win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round, and they will hit the road for the first time this postseason to face the No. 1-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, January 28. The Niners enter as 6.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. San Francisco pulled off a comeback win over the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round after a bye in the Wild Card, emerging with a 24-21 victory.

Jared Goff was 30-for-43 for 287 yards and two touchdowns against the Bucs, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the team with 74 rushing yards and a touchdown.