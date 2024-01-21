 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will 49ers play in the NFC Championship Game?

The 49ers beat the Packers in the Divisional Round. Time to figure out who they’ll play in the NFL Championship Game.

By Grace McDermott
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The No. 1 San Francisco 49ers secured their spot in the NFC Championship Game with a comeback win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday evening. They will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium. This marks the first time since the 1991-92 season that the Lions have reached the conference championship.

The 49ers reached the NFC Championship last season, where they lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Niners enter the matchup as 6.5-point home favorites. Brock Purdy was 23-for-39 for 252 yards and a touchdown against the Packers, and Christian McCaffrey rushed for two TDs. Deebo Samuel injured his shoulder in the win.

The third-seeded Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 to advance past the Divisional Round, sealing the game with an interception with under two minutes remaining on the clock. The winner of this matchup will advance to Super Bowl LVIII.

