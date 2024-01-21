Who will 49ers play in the NFC Championship Game?

The No. 1 San Francisco 49ers secured their spot in the NFC Championship Game with a comeback win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday evening. They will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium. This marks the first time since the 1991-92 season that the Lions have reached the conference championship.

The 49ers reached the NFC Championship last season, where they lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Niners enter the matchup as 6.5-point home favorites. Brock Purdy was 23-for-39 for 252 yards and a touchdown against the Packers, and Christian McCaffrey rushed for two TDs. Deebo Samuel injured his shoulder in the win.

The third-seeded Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 to advance past the Divisional Round, sealing the game with an interception with under two minutes remaining on the clock. The winner of this matchup will advance to Super Bowl LVIII.