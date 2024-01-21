Complete bracket for NFC with updates during Divisional round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The Divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs has wrapped up for the NFC. With the Detroit Lions 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the 2024 NFC Championship Game is set. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Lions next week, with the winner representing the NFC in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

The 49ers were nearly upset by the Green Bay Packers. They escaped with a three-point win, but versatile wide receiver Deebo Samuel left the game early with a shoulder injury. He will have more tests this coming week, but he would be a huge missing piece if he can’t suit up for the offense. Star running back Christian McCaffrey led the offense with 98 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Detroit and Tampa Bay played an extremely close game. The score was tied 3-3 at the end of the first quarter, 10-10 at halftime and 17-17 heading into the fourth quarter. The Lions scored two touchdowns late to go up 31-17, but the Buccaneers scored a touchdown with 4:37 left. Detroit had a chance to seal the game but had to punt, giving an opportunity to Tampa Bay’s quarterback Baker Mayfield to win the game. He threw an interception and now the Lions will turn their attention to going on the road to face the 49ers next week.

2024 NFL Playoffs

NFC Bracket

1. San Francisco 49ers 24

7. Green Bay Packers 21

3. Detroit Lions 31

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23