NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, January 21

We’ve got six games Sunday in the NBA, but only five are part of the main DFS slate. That can make finding value plays a bit more challenging. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets, $5,000

Caldwell-Pope checks in at the threshold and that’s good news for us. The Nuggets shooting guard continues to get heavy minutes as a starter, and he’s topped 23 DKFP in four of the last six games. He has a great chance to build on that number against the Wizards, who are the worst defensive team in the league and rank 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards. KCP is worth rostering tonight.

Eric Gordon, Suns, $4,100

Gordon has a bit of a dud against the Pelicans, going 2-9 from the floor and 1-8 from behind the arc. He’ll get a great chance to redeem himself Sunday against the Pacers, who have routinely ceded points to opponents. Indiana ranks 17th in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards and allows 123.3 points per game, which is 29th in the NBA.

Cam Whitmore, Rockets, $4,300

Of the few options on this slate in this price range, Whitmore is on a bit of a heater. The Summer League MVP has put up 29.85 DKFP on average in his last four games, if you ignore the two contests where he didn’t log significant minutes. It’s not the best matchup since the Celtics rank first in fantasy points allowed to opposing small forwards but if Whitmore logs enough minutes, he should deliver a strong showing in light of his recent form.