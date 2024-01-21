Who are the officials for Chiefs-Bills in Divisional round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21. This Divisional round matchup of the 2024 NFL Playoffs will see the winner head to Baltimore next week to take on the Ravens. While we hope that the referees don’t have an impact on a game, it can be helpful for bettors to research a ref and his crew to see if there are any trends to take advantage of.

Shawn Hochuli will lead the officiating crew on Sunday evening. He reffed 16 games during the regular season and called a total of 176 penalties. It’s worth noting that 80 of them were called on the home team, while 96 were on the visitors. This could end up benefitting the Bills, especially if Buffalo’s crowd can get involved and force some false starts.

The Bills are the 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Buffalo is installed at -148 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is the +124 underdog. The point total is set at 45.5. During Hochuli’s games, the home team has scored 22.44 points compared to 19.06 for the away team. Home teams were 9-6-1 against the spread, which makes Bills +2.5 look like a good bet. only seven of 16 games hit the over, though, so Hochuli’s crew could be the difference maker in the under hitting.

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Umpire: Terry Killens

Down judge: Patrick Holt

Line judge: Tim Podraza

Field judge: Anthony Flemming

Side judge: Eugene Hall

Back judge: Greg Meyer

Replay official: Tyler Cerimeli

Replay assistant: Tim Robinson