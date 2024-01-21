Who are the officials for Buccaneers-Lions in Divisional round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The NFL Playoffs continue into the NFC Divisional Round as the No. 3 seed Detroit Lions defend home field against No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 21. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 3 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Bill Vinovich is the referee for Sunday’s Bucs-Lions contest. This season Vinovich and his crew called on average 11.81 penalties per game, a total just above the 11.4 league average. Overall, Vinovich has 18 years of experience, calling 3 Wild card playoffs, 7 Divisional playoffs, 6 Conference championships, and two Super Bowls.

The Lions emerge as 6-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set 49.5. Take a look below at the full officiating crew for the game.

Officiating crew for Buccaneers-Lions

Referee: Bill Vinovich

Umpire: Alex Moore

Down judge: Tom Stephan

Line judge: Mark Perlman

Field judge: Joe Blubaugh

Side judge: Jimmy Buchanan

Back judge: Brad Freeman

Replay official: Mark Butterworth

Replay assistant: Julie Johnson