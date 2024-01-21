How the public is betting Buccaners vs. Lions in the NFC Divisional round

The 2024 NFL Playoffs continue today and we’ll be treated to an NFC Divisional round matchup featuring the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading north to face the No. 3 Detroit Lions. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

Before these teams duke it out for a spot in the NFC Championship Game, we’ll take a look at how the public is betting on this game. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Lions -6 (54% handle, 61% bets)

Is the public right? No

Detroit is the home favorite and it makes sense as to why the public is understandably picking them to cover. The fans at Ford Field were loud in last Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams and the Lions fed off that energy to pick up a close 24-23 victory.

However, Tampa Bay is playing with house money as it has already exceeded expectations this year. The Bucs played well down the home stretch of the regular season and they dropped the hammer on the Philadelphia Eagles in a 32-9 rout last Monday. Also consider the fact that the Bucs are a league-best 8-1 against the spread on the road. I think Tampa makes this a tight ballgame.

Over/Under

Over 49.5 (78% handle, 62% bets)

Is the public right? No

Detroit has been one of the most over-friendly teams in the league this year but has thrown up a few clunkers on offense. The team only put up a field goal in the second half of last Sunday’s win and they’ll have a tough task ahead of them when facing an aggressive Bucs defense. And as good as Baker Mayfield has been, the Tampa Bay offense has been known to stall for extended stretches of games. I think we’re in for the under cashing here.

Moneyline

Lions -285 (75% handle, 69% bets)

Is the public right? Yes

Detroit has been one of the more feel-good stories of the year and like last week, I think they find a way to get it done. Ford Field has been kind to the Lions this year as they are 7-2 on their home turf. The public is correct in picking Detroit on the moneyline.