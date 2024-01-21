Best Chiefs-Bills player prop bets for 2024 Divisional round

The 2024 NFL Playoffs continue today and we’ll be treated to an AFC Divisional round matchup of rivals as the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to battle the No. 2 Buffalo Bills. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Below, we’ll go over a few of our favorite player props for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Isiah Pacheco, anytime touchdown scorer (+115)

Pacheco has been a staple of the Chiefs offense and he played a major role in their win over the Dolphins last week, taking 24 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown. The second-year tailback has actually found the end zone in five straight games for KC and I think he’ll do the same this evening. I’ll take him to punch in at least one touchdown this evening.

Tyler Bass, over 1.5 field goals (+124)

The only thing that was amiss for Buffalo in last week’s Wild Card win over Pittsburgh was the kicking game. Bass missed two field goals in the contest, one of them being blocked by the Steelers’ special teams unit. He was still a perfect 4-4 on extra points and I don’t think he’ll be rattled in tonight’s contest. I predict that he will get back on track by getting at least two FGs.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, over 1.5 receptions (+180)

Valdes-Scantling has not been a reliable pass-catching option for Kansas City this season and he’s only been garnering a few targets a game as of late. But the playoffs are weird and players can come out of nowhere to help their respective teams, so I’ll take MVS snagging at least two receptions in this contest.