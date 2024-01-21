 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best Bucs-Lions player prop bets for 2024 Divisional round

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for the Buccaneers vs. Lions in the 2024 Divisional round.

By Nick Simon
NFL: JAN 15 NFC Wild Card - Eagles at Buccaneers

The 2024 NFL Playoffs continue today and we’ll be treated to an NFC Divisional round matchup featuring the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading north to face the No. 3 Detroit Lions. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

Below, we’ll go over a few of our favorite player props for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cade Otton, anytime touchdown scorer (+280)

Otton was Baker Mayfield’s top receiving target in the Bucs’ 32-9 Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last Monday, catching eight passes for 89 yards. That was a career night for the second-year tight end as he typically commands just a few receptions per game. He’ll be a top target in red-zone situations for the Bucs, so I predict that he will come down with a touchdown this afternoon.

Calijah Kancey, over 0.25 sacks (+230)

The NFL world is beginning to take notice of the Bucs’ rookie defensive tackle, who recovered from an early-season injury and came on late for the team. He applied a lot of pressure to the Eagles’ offensive line last Monday and registered half a sack on Jalen Hurts. With veteran Vita Vea bound to command double teams right next to him, I think the rookie will get to Jared Goff at least once in this game

David Montgomery, over 1.5 receptions (+140)

Tampa Bay’s defense could bring tons of pressure up front and a way for Detroit to try and offset those quick passes to Montgomery out of the backfield. Monty wasn’t much of a presence in the passing game throughout the regular season but would catch a few passes from time to time. I predict that he will snag a few targets this afternoon.

