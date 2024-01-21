Best Bucs-Lions player prop bets for 2024 Divisional round

The 2024 NFL Playoffs continue today and we’ll be treated to an NFC Divisional round matchup featuring the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading north to face the No. 3 Detroit Lions. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

Below, we’ll go over a few of our favorite player props for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cade Otton, anytime touchdown scorer (+280)

Otton was Baker Mayfield’s top receiving target in the Bucs’ 32-9 Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last Monday, catching eight passes for 89 yards. That was a career night for the second-year tight end as he typically commands just a few receptions per game. He’ll be a top target in red-zone situations for the Bucs, so I predict that he will come down with a touchdown this afternoon.

Calijah Kancey, over 0.25 sacks (+230)

The NFL world is beginning to take notice of the Bucs’ rookie defensive tackle, who recovered from an early-season injury and came on late for the team. He applied a lot of pressure to the Eagles’ offensive line last Monday and registered half a sack on Jalen Hurts. With veteran Vita Vea bound to command double teams right next to him, I think the rookie will get to Jared Goff at least once in this game

David Montgomery, over 1.5 receptions (+140)

Tampa Bay’s defense could bring tons of pressure up front and a way for Detroit to try and offset those quick passes to Montgomery out of the backfield. Monty wasn’t much of a presence in the passing game throughout the regular season but would catch a few passes from time to time. I predict that he will snag a few targets this afternoon.