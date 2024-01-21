Best value lineup strategy for Chiefs vs. Bills in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Orchard Park on Sunday to take on the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. It will be chilly, but the weather doesn’t look like it will be a huge factor despite a snowstorm hitting them this week.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Divisional game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Khalil Shakir, WR, $5,400

Shakir will be a popular pick this week, as WR Gabe Davis is out again and Shakir has been playing well. His target share remains low, making him risky, but he has 9 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown over their last two games with Davis out. On the season he has been extremely efficient, catching 42-of-48 passes for 642 yards and three touchdowns

Trent Sherfield, WR, $400

If we’re looking at super value, Sherfield has some upside at just $400 to roster. With Davis out, Sherfield’s snap percentage has been 71% and 63% over the last two games. That gave him four targets in Week 18, but no targets against the Steelers in the Wild Card Round. Sherfield turned those four targets into three receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown. That would look pretty good for $400 on a Showdown slate.

Dawson Knox, TE, $3,400

Knox has returned from his injury well behind rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, but has scored two touchdowns in the last two games. IN those games three red zone targets to zero for Kincaid. It looks, possibly, like Josh Allen prefers Knox on short targets near the end zone and likes to stretch the field with Kincaid. On the season they both have 9 red zone targets despite Kincaid taking over as the No. 1 TE and Knox missing five games.