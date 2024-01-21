Best value lineup strategy for Buccaneers vs. Lions in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff for this NFC Divisional round game will take place at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 21, and will air on NBC. This matchup is featured at DraftKings DFS, giving daily fantasy players a primetime opportunity to set a lineup.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Divisional game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Trey Palmer, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $4.400

Palmer is a rookie wide receiver for the Buccaneers. He is obviously overshadowed in the offense by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin but he still gets a decent share of targets. Palmer finished the season bringing in 39 of his 68 targets for 385 yards with three touchdowns. He only had two targets in the Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but he came down with one of them for a 56-yard touchdown.

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions, $4,200

Williams has been underutilized for Detroit, but this will likely be a matchup they need to exploit. If quarterback Jared Goff can heave it far enough, Williams should be able to torch any member of the Buccaneers secondary. He only had two targets last week against the Los Angeles Rams, but brought in both of them for 19 yards. Tampa Bay’s defense is solid at stopping the run, so Williams has upside despite being a tertiary target option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta.

Chase McLaughlin, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $4,800

McLaughlin was 29-for-31 on field goal attempts this year with a long of 57 yards. He connected on all 33 extra points and doesn’t have to worry about weather conditions playing at Ford Field in Detroit. McLaughlin went 3-for-3 in the Wild Card round, hitting from 54, 48 and 24. If Detroit’s defense is able to keep Tampa Bay out of the endzone, I think he gets a few field goal looks, which can help boost your lineup at this price point.