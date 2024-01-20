Where are the Texans drafting in 2024 NFL Draft? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The Houston Texans’ 2023 season ended in the AFC Divisional round on Saturday as they fell to the Baltimore Ravens in a 34-10 rout. They actually entered halftime tied with the AFC’s top seed before the bottom completely fell out in the second half.

Houston was the surprise team of the entire NFL this year, going from one of the losingest franchises of the last three years to AFC South champs. First-year head coach DeMeco Ryans became a legitimate NFL Coach of the Year candidate in year one while CJ Stroud put together one of the greatest rookie quarterback campaigns in league history. Needless to say, the future is extremely bright for the Texans and it can look to build on this breakthrough season by adding weapons in 2024 NFL Draft.

Texans draft order: No. 23 pick

Houston will have the No. 23 pick in the NFL Draft. The team acquired this pick from the Cleveland Browns as a result of the Deshaun Watson trade, so they actually helped their own draft positioning by clobbering the Browns in the Wild Card round. The Texans’ own first-round pick, however, belongs to the Arizona Cardinals. This is a result of them moving up to No. 3 in last year’s draft to select Will Anderson Jr.

Texans mock draft: Potential first-round pick

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Houston would be wise to arm CJ Stroud with even more pass-catching weapons this offseason and at No. 23, they’d be in a position to select Brian Thomas Jr. The 6’4”, 205-pound wideout out of LSU exploded in 2023, catching 68 targets for 1,177 yards (17.3 ypc) and 17 touchdowns. Those are ridiculous numbers in their own right and yet he was overshadowed by teammate Malik Nabers, who finished the year as a Biletnikoff Award finalist. Still, the Texans scooping up Thomas late in the first round would be a coup.