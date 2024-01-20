When was the last time the Ravens played in AFC Championship Game?

The Baltimore Ravens took care of business in their AFC Divisional round game on Saturday, pulling away from the Houston Texans in a 34-10 victory. The win clinched them a spot in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, where they will host either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs as the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The last time Baltimore played in the AFC Championship Game was in 2013, where they defeated the New England Patriots 28-13 to advance to Super Bowl 47. Joe Flacco continued his magical postseason run in this contest, out dueling Tom Brady in Gillette Stadium that day. He went 21-36 for 240 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Anquan Boldin for two clutch scores in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Dannell Ellerbe and Cary Williams stuck the dagger into the Pats by picking off Brady on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens would go on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 47 two weeks later in the famous “Black Out” game.