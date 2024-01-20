The San Francisco 49ers pulled out a Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a back-and-forth nail-biter. Jordan Love’s errant pass with just under a minute remaining was picked off by Dre Greenlaw, the should-be MVP of the game. Their win moves them to the NFC Championship game, which they will host against the Detroit Lions or Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 28th.

When was the last time the 49ers played in NFC Championship Game?

The 49ers went to the NFC Championship game last season, losing to the eventual Super Bowl losers, the Philadelphia Eagles. The game was a disappointment for fans of football, as the 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy was injured after just four pass attempts and then backup QB Josh Johnson was also injured, leaving the 49ers with no quarterback. Christian McCaffrey ran the wildcat, but they had no chance, even if backup Johnson hadn’t been injured.

The Eagles rolled, winning 31-7. The 49ers accumulated just 164 total yards in a game that was hard to watch. Hopefully this season we get a more entertaining game from the 49ers, who will now have played in the conference championship game in four of the last five seasons, going to the Super Bowl once in that stretch, which they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.