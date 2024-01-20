College basketball picks: Odds, prediction for Purdue vs. Iowa on Saturday

We have a Big Ten showdown in Iowa City this afternoon as the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers hit the road to battle the Iowa Hawkeyes. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Purdue (16-2, 5-2 Big Ten) went into Assembly Hall on Tuesday and demolished rival Indiana in an 87-66 blowout victory. The Boilermakers dropped 51 points in the first half and never looked back, leaving the Hoosiers in the dust. Zach Edey came up big as usual with 33 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Iowa (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) is on a three-game win streak heading into this matchup and was last seen taking down Minnesota in an 86-77 victory on Monday. The Hawkeyes took a seven-point lead into the half and managed to hold the Golden Gophers at bay down the stretch for the victory. Ben Krikke had 25 points and five rebounds in the win.

Purdue enters this game with the No. 2 offense on KenPom and is facing an Iowa defense ranked 111. The Hawkeyes are allowing opponents to shoot 51.4% from two and will have their hands full when facing Edey and company. On the other end, however, Iowa has the No. 18 offense and as a team that is careful with the ball, it can get the most out of its possessions against a Purdue team that doesn’t create that many turnovers.

What this game means for Purdue

Purdue is cruising right along and must be feeling pretty good after destroying rival Indiana earlier in the week. Both of their losses came on the road this season, so the Boilermakers need to lock in here if they want to avoid another upset.

What this game means for Iowa

Iowa has turned a corner after a shaky start to the season and an upset of the No. 2 team in the country would be a huge shot in the arm for this squad. The Hawkeyes are 0-5 in Quad 1 games this season, so they need to get themselves a signature win soon.

Purdue vs. Iowa odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Purdue -6.5

Total: 164.5

Moneyline: Purdue -270, Iowa +220

Pick: Over 164.5