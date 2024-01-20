BYU vs. Texas Tech: Can Cougars keep winning run going against feisty Red Raiders?

We’ve got a colossal showdown Saturday in the Big 12, although the teams taking part might not be the typical heavyweights college basketball fans are used to seeing. The No. 20 BYU Cougars head to Lubbock, Texas to tangle with the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders. Both sides are 14-3 on the season. BYU comes into this contest on a two-game winning streak, while Texas Tech saw a nine-game winning streak end at the hands of Houston.

BYU is one of the top teams in the country according to KenPom, ranking just outside the top 10 in offensive efficiency while sitting at 10th in defensive efficiency. The Cougars are balanced and have proven to be a force with wins over San Diego State, Arizona State, NC State and Iowa State.

The Red Raiders looked like a bit of a mirage for most of the season, losing big contests against Villanova and Butler early in the season. They’ve managed to do well of late, and a road win over a ranked Texas team is nothing to scoff at. However, they might be punching a bit above their weight at the moment.

BYU vs. Texas Tech odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas Tech -2

Total: 145

Moneyline: Texas Tech -135, BYU +114

Pick: BYU +2

The Cougars are the best team in the conference against the spread at 12-5, while the Red Raiders are 8-9 ATS on the season. Texas Tech is 5-5 ATS at home, although it hasn’t lost a home game all season. BYU is 0-3 ATS as the road team but are 1-2 straight up.

While I don’t think the Red Raiders are necessarily frauds, I don’t think they are at the same level as BYU on talent. I like the Cougars to get the job done on the road and hand Texas Tech its first home loss of the season.