Iowa State vs. TCU: Which ranked Big 12 team will bounce back from loss?

The No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to face the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs in an important Big 12 clash Saturday, with both teams hoping to bounce back from a loss. The Cyclones fell on the road to No. 20 BYU 87-72, while the Horned Frogs lost a nail-biter in overtime on the road to Cincinnati.

This matchup is a nice contrast of strengths. Iowa State is one of the top defensive teams in the country, ranking fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom, while TCU is one of the better offensive groups in the nation at 29th overall in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Cyclones and Horned Frogs both came up with wins over a highly touted Houston Cougars team recently, but TCU does have a win over a ranked Oklahoma side and a close call against Kansas that shows some level of separation.

Iowa State vs. TCU odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TCU -4.5

Total: 145

Moneyline: TCU -198, Iowa State +164

Pick: TCU -4.5

The Horned Frogs are 10-7 ATS on the season, while the Cyclones are just a game better at 11-6. TCU is 6-3 ATS as the home side, while Iowa State is 1-2 ATS on the road. TCU also hasn’t lost a home game yet this season.

There’s a lot of scoring balance on Iowa State’s side but I think the Cyclones don’t have a great answer for Emanuel Miller defensively. Miller’s presence on the interior should open up more perimeter shots for the Horned Frogs, who do have some capable threats there. I like TCU to win and cover in this important Big 12 showdown.