College basketball picks: Odds, prediction for UConn vs. Villanova on Saturday

The defending champs will head down to the Wells Fargo Center in Philly tonight as the No. 1 Connecticut Huskies hit the road to take on the Villanova Wildcats. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

UConn (16-2, 6-1 Big East) is slashing its way through the Big East slate and picked up its sixth straight win in a 62-48 triumph over Creighton on Wednesday. This was a rock fight as both teams shot under 40% for the game. However, the Huskies had an 11-point lead at halftime and carried that cushion all the way to the end of the game.

Villanova (11-6, 4-2 Big East) has dropped two of its last three games and was out paced in an 87-74 loss to Marquette on Monday. The Golden Eagles shot roughly 59% from the field in this one and the Wildcats couldn’t keep up as the fell further and further behind in the second half. Mark Armstrong led with 24 points in the loss.

UConn enters this contest with the No. 3 offense on KenPom and could get busy inside the arc, where it is shooting roughly 60% from two. On the other end, Villanova leads the nation in free throw rate at 81.8% and will most likely try to be aggressive in the paint to draw fouls. 38.5% of the Wildcats’ points are coming from three vs. 40.9% coming from two, so UConn can really gain an edge by limiting their threes here.

What this game means for UConn

UConn is rolling right along and it doesn’t want its momentum stunted with a road loss here. This should be a good atmosphere game at the Wells Fargo Center and it’s one of those matchups that’ll end up preparing the Huskies for tournament season later on.

What this game means for Villanova

Despite losing two of its last three, Nova still sits in third place of the Big East standings. The Wildcats would obviously like to remain near the top of the league and upsetting the No. 1 team in the country would be a statement win for this ballclub.

UConn vs. Villanova odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UConn -4

Total: 139.5

Moneyline: UConn -185, Villanova +154

Pick: UConn -4