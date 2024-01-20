College basketball picks: Odds, prediction for Alabama vs. Tennessee on Saturday

We have an SEC showdown in Knoxville this afternoon as the Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road to battle the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

Alabama (12-5, 4-0 SEC) has ripped off six straight victories heading into today’s matchup and is fresh off a 93-75 thumping of Missouri on Tuesday. This was only a seven-point game with 4:32 left before the Crimson Tide hit the gas and sped away from the Tigers late. Both Rylan Griffen and Aaron Estrada dropped 21 points in the victory.

Tennessee (13-4, 3-1 SEC) has won two straight heading into this rivalry showdown and last took it to Florida in an 85-66 victory on Tuesday. The Vols never trailed in this contest and put the clamps on the Gators by holding them to just 29.4% shooting for the evening. Dalton Knecht exploded with 39 points and eight rebounds in the win.

This is going to be as close of a best-on-best matchup that you can get as Alabama boasts the No. 1 offense on KenPom while Tennessee boasts the No. 2 defense. The Crimson Tide are shooting 58.6% in effective field goal percentage while the Vols are holding opponents to just 43.3% in the same category. 38.9% of Bama’s points have come from three, so this game may come down to UT’s ability/inability to limit them from downtown.

What this game means for Alabama

Alabama is still undefeated in SEC play and is turning its season around after a shaky run through non-conference play. However, they hasn’t exactly played the toughest teams in the league so far and this back-to-back stretch of Tennessee and Auburn is going to reveal just how good this Crimson Tide team is.

What this game means for Tennessee

Tennessee has been rolling along just fine and is feeling good after its dismantling of Florida on Tuesday. The Vols could use another Quad 1 victory on their resume and a victory here would give them a huge boost as they dig deeper into conference play.

Alabama vs. Tennessee odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tennessee -5.5

Total: 158

Moneyline: Tennessee -245, Alabama +200

Pick: Under 158