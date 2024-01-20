NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, January 20

There are eight games in the NBA Saturday, but only seven come in as part of the league’s main DFS slate. That gives users plenty of choices to find value additions to their lineup. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks, $4,800

Even on the second night of a back-to-back set, Okongwu is worth backing as a bargain add. He’s topped 25 DKFP in two of his last four games, and isn’t far removed from a massive 38.8 DKFP effort. The Hawks are trying to figure out what they have with their younger guys and that has meant more playing time for the rising center. The Cavaliers are a good defensive side and rank 10th in fantasy points allowed to opposing bigs, so the matchup isn’t as favorable as we’d like it to be. Still, Okongwu’s production has been stellar enough to put him in lineups at this price.

Dillon Brooks, Rockets, $4,700

After a four-game stretch where he averaged 30.3 DKFP, Brooks has cooled off significantly. Part of this is due to injury, while the rest is natural regression after a spontaneous scoring burst from a forward normally known for his defense. Rostering him tonight is all about the matchup. The Rockets get to face the Jazz, who are near the bottom of the league in most key defensive metrics and rank 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings. Brooks should have a solid stat line in this one.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves, $4,800

Reid has sneakily been an excellent contributor on the best team in the West, making good on his contract extension which now looks like a steal. The big man is in the midst of a nine-game stretch where he is averaging 27.7 DKFP per game. The Thunder rank 18th in fantasy points allowed to opposing bigs, and Reid is averaging 10.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in two meetings against Oklahoma City this season. He’s got some upside as a three-point shooter too, which makes him a nice addition to a lineup at this price.