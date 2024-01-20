Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s games

We’ve got eight games on the docket for Saturday’s NBA slate, headlined by a primetime contest featuring the top two teams in the Western Conference standings. There’s plenty of choices when it comes to player prop bets, so here’s a look at some of our favorite plays for the day with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Malik Beasley over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Pistons (-120)

After going over this line in four straight games, Beasley failed to hit a single triple in a 40-point loss to the Cavaliers last time out. The shooting guard is connecting on 47.5% of his perimeter shots this season, and has hit 52.9% of his threes in the last 11 games. The Pistons rank 27th in opponent three-point percentage and with rumors of the Bucks being interested in Dejounte Murray, Beasley has to show his value to the side. Look for him to get hot from deep in this afternoon contest.

Scottie Barnes over 5.5 assists vs. Knicks (+114)

Barnes is beginning to establish himself as an anchor for Toronto’s rebuild, and his increase in efficiency means good things after last season’s disappointment. The combo forward is averaging 5.3 assists per game since the Raptors traded OG Anunoby, and has gone over this mark six times in that 10-game stretch. He did go under this total in both games so far this season against the Knicks, but only by a combined three assists. New York is slightly better than the league average when it comes to opponent assists allowed, and Barnes’ new role as the primary offensive initiator should help him go over this line Saturday.

Joel Embiid over 34.5 points vs. Hornets (-115)

This is a big number, and the 76ers might blow out the Hornets to the point where the reigning league MVP doesn’t play his usual minutes. However, Embiid has been such a force offensively that it’s hard to take the under on this line. He’s topped this mark in each game since his return to the floor, averaging 39.3 points per game. Charlotte is coming off a game Friday against the Spurs, and is already one of the worst defensive teams in the league. Embiid should feast here. He is listed as questionable for injury recovery on the second night of a back-to-back, so it might be best to wait on this prop to make sure he’s active.

Anthony Edwards over 5.5 rebounds vs. Thunder (+105)

The Timberwolves star forward is averaging six rebounds per game over his last seven contests, going over this mark three times with two unders coming at five rebounds. Minnesota gets more production offensively out of Edwards at home, but his rebounding effort has been fairly consistent throughout the season. The Thunder are a great team but they do rank 25th in opponent rebounds allowed. Edwards should be able to pull down at least six boards in what should be a close, relatively low-scoring game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 33.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Bulls (-125)

It’s been a rough season for the Grizzlies, and their young big man is going to have to show some leadership skills over this second half of the season. Memphis isn’t playing for much but Jackson Jr. does need to show he can be the secondary star this team needs to contend in the future. In the four games since Ja Morant’s season-ending shoulder injury, Jackson Jr. is averaging 25.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He should be able to fill up the stat sheet against a league-average defensive side in the Bulls.