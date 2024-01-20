Full undercard for Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer IBF women’s welterweight title bout

The women’s IBF welterweight title is up for grabs as Natasha Jonas (14-2-1, 9 KOs) defends her belt against Mikaela Mayer (19-1, 5 KOs) this Saturday, January 20. The bout takes place at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Coverage on ESPN+ begins at 2 p.m. ET.

Jonas, 39, is a two-weight world champion fighting out of Liverpool. She previously held the IBF, WBO, and WBC light middleweight titles before a shift to welterweight. In her debut at 147 pounds, she stopped Kandi Wyatt with an 8th-round TKO, securing the vacant IBF title.

Mayer, 33, was once the unified super featherweight champion, holding the WBO and IBF super featherweight belts before losing to Alycia Baumgardner in October 2022. Since then she has won her last two including a unanimous decision win over Lucy Wildheart in April 2023. Now she looks to change weight again and dethrone Jonas at 147.

Before Jonas and Mayer clash, the undercard features a couple of worthy contenders across multiple weight divisions. In the co-main event, Jack Cullen (22-4-1, 10 KOs) will defend his British super middleweight title against Zak Chelli (14-2-1, 7 KOs). Cully enters this bout as a -140 favorite, while Ball is listed as a +110 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In the main event, Jonas is favored to win with -135 odds, while Mayer is a +105 underdog. The favored method of victory is Jonas by decision (+100).

Full Card for Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer