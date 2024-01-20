Who are the officials for Packers-49ers in Divisional Round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers head to Levi’s Stadium to face the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round matchup this week. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 20.

Alex Kemp is the referee for the Packers-49ers matchup. This season, Kemp’s crews called 93 penalties on home teams and 121 penalties on away teams. The penalties cost the home teams 683 yards and the away teams 995 yards. Home teams were 7-9 against the spread when Kemp’s crews were officiating.

The Packers enter as 9.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 50.5. Below is the full officiating crew assigned to the matchup.

Officiating crew for Packers-49ers

Referee: Alex Kemp

Umpire: Mike Morton

Down judge: Danny Short

Line judge: Daniel Gallagher

Field judge: John Jenkins

Side judge: James Coleman

Back judge: Scott Helverson

Replay official: Mike Chase

Replay assistant: NFL centralized replay command center