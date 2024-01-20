Breaking down NFL weather for Texans vs. Ravens, and what it means for fantasy and betting

The Houston Texans face the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Divisional Round matchup on Saturday, January 20. The Texans earned the No. 4 seed and defeated the Cleveland Browns, 45-14, in the Wild Card round, while the Ravens earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first round bye.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. We break down the weather forecast for Saturday. The Ravens are 9.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Ravens weather forecast

Saturday will bring a high of 29°F and a low of 22°F to Baltimore, which is practically balmy compared to some of last week’s Wild Card game conditions. Saturday is expected to be sunny, but winds could be an issue, as sustained winds are expected to be between 14 and 16 MPH, with gusts up to 30 mph, per NOAA.

Fantasy/betting implications

The Texans are an indoor stadium team and a warm-weather team, and while this game won’t be in the negative temperatures, it could still be an adjustment for Houston. The winds may affect CJ Stroud (and Lamar Jackson) in the passing game. The Texans may come in unprepared for the chill, and Baltimore could gain an advantage after practicing in the cold this week.