How the public is betting Packers vs. 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round

The Green Bay Packers will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 20, and the matchup will air on FOX. Let’s take a look at how the public is betting on this game.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Packers +9.5 (52% of handle, 64% of bets)

Is the public right? Yes

Green Bay covered in 55.6% of its games in the regular season, the ninth-best mark in the NFL. San Francisco ranked in the middle of the league, covering in nine of its 17 games. The Packers enjoyed playing at Lambeau and covered in only five of 10 road games. The 49ers were actually worse at home, covering only three of eight home games this season. The public should have this one right if Green Bay can channel some of its momentum from an upset over the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Over/Under

Over 50.5 (78% of handle, 68% of bets)

Is the public right? Yes

Green Bay had the over hit in 61.1% of its games this season, which ranks as the fourth-best in the league. San Francisco isn’t hitting the over in 10 of 17 games, the eighth-best in the league. These offenses combined for 50.4 points per game in the regular season. The 49ers’ defense is one of the better units in the league, but if the Packers can play like they did last week, the over should hit easily.

Moneyline

49ers (59% of handle, 58% of bets)

Is the public right? Yes

Green Bay likely earned some bets with how dominant they looked over the Cowboys. The Packers did take out some starters and had to put them back in later after Dallas started coming back, but a win is a win. If they had won a close game, I’d bet that the number of bets and amount of handle would swing more in the favor of the 49ers. Regardless, San Francisco should win and head to the NFC Championship Game next week.