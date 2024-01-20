How the public is betting Texans vs. Ravens in the AFC Divisional round

The Houston Texans will go on the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The Texans are coming off a win over the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round, while the Ravens had a bye last week. With a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line, let’s take a look at how the public is betting on this matchup.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Texans +9 (61% handle, 70% bets)

Is the public right? No

It’s hard not to think that Stroud and the Texans will cover in this game after how the rookie played in the Wild Card round against Cleveland. He finished 16-of-231 passing for 274 yards with three touchdowns. Houston went 5-5 against the spread after a win in the regular season but covered in five of eight road games. Baltimore was 5-4 ATS at home, but 9-5 as a favorite. When you near a double-digit spread, it isn’t crazy to think the underdogs cover, but I think Baltimore shows why they were the top seed in the AFC with a big win of at least 10 points.

Over/Under

Over 43.5 (73% handle, 80% bets)

Is the public right? Yes

Each of these teams had more games hit the under than the over. Still, both Baltimore and Houston have offenses that are talented at scoring points, as the Ravens scored the fourth-most points per game (28.4), while the Texans scored the 13th-most (22.2). Houston beat Cleveland 45-14 in the Wild Card round, and the momentum should help propel this game above the point total, even with how good the Baltimore defense can be.

Moneyline

Ravens -410 (64% handle, 60% bets)

Is the public right? Yes

This is one of those games that it feels like the Texans are going to have to play at their best and mistake-free football. Houston wasn’t supposed even to make it this far this year, but Baltimore is the better all-around team. The Ravens will still be missing tight end Mark Andrews, but their offense hasn’t missed much of a beat since he has been sidelined. Baltimore is the biggest favorite of the weekend, and should be advancing.