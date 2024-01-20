Best Texans-Ravens player prop bets for 2024 Divisional round

The 2024 NFL Playoffs continue today, and we’ll be treated to an AFC Divisional round matchup featuring the No. 4 Houston Texans hitting the road to face the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens. The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on both ABC and ESPN.

Below, we’ll go over a few of our favorite player props for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gus Edwards, under 52.5 rushing yards (-110)

The Texans allow the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game. Edwards played in all 17 games of the regular season and finished with 810 yards on 198 carries. He averaged 47.6 yards per game, finishing with at least 53 rushing yards in just two of his last six games. Edwards may benefit from Baltimore running the clock out late with a big lead, but if that happens, I’d bet they go with Justice Hill and Dalvin Cook to chew the clock and try and rest Edwards for the Championship round.

C.J. Stroud, over 35.5 pass attempts (+100)

Stroud missed two games this season due to a concussion but still finished with 4,108 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. The rookie quarterback lost six games during the regular season. He finished with 36 pass attempts in three of them, with 35 pass attempts in another loss. Houston is a nine-point underdog, and I’m betting they lose this game. Even without Tank Dell and Noah Brown, Stroud should attempt at least 36 passes in this game.

Zay Flowers, over 4.5 receptions (+100)

Flowers had a solid rookie season, creating an early rapport with quarterback Lamar Jackson. He played in 16 games during the regular season and brought in 77 of his 108 targets for 858 yards with five touchdowns. Flowers made his NFL debut against Houston in Week 1 and brought in nine of his 10 targets for 78 yards. He had at least five receptions in three of his last five games and the Texans’ defense allowed three pass-catchers to have at least five receptions last week.