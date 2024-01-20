Best Packers-49ers player prop bets for 2024 Divisional Round

The Green Bay Packers will head to Levi’s Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round this week. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 20, and the forecast calls for moderate temperatures and rain. The Niners, the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, earned a bye week and enter as 9.5-point home favorites.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aaron Jones, anytime TD scorer (-110)

Jones scored three times on the ground against the Cowboys in the Wild Card round. With AJ Dillon listed as questionable heading into the Divisional Round, we can expect to see Jones get the majority of the backfield load in this matchup. Jones finished with 21 carries for 118 yards against Dallas, and should be the go-to back in short yardage and goal line situations in this matchup.

Christian McCaffrey, over 101.5 rushing yards (+135)

McCaffrey has had a week of rest and will be a dangerous weapon on the field for the 49ers in this matchup. He surpassed 100 rushing yards seven times this season, including three of his last four games. The Packers, like every team in the league, will have trouble containing the RB. Go for the over on CMC.

Romeo Doubs, over 50 receiving yards (+170)

Doubs had a banner game against the Cowboys, and while the 49ers defense is expected to put together a much stronger showing than Dallas was able to, Jordan Love will still be targeting Doubs frequently. He finished the Wild Card round with six receptions for 151 yards. Both Jayden Reed and Christian Watson have been limited in practice this week.