Best value lineup strategy for Texans vs. Ravens in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs

The Houston Texans will go on the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. This is a featured matchup at DraftKings DFS. The big-name players will be options for your Captain’s choice, but there is plenty of value to be had in this game to fill out your lineups.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Divisional game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans, $4,800

The Texans will have a tough test against the Baltimore defense. Houston had no problem moving the ball against the Cleveland Browns, but may struggle to find the endzone as consistently against the Ravens. This should lead to more opportunities for Fairbairn. In the Wild Card round, he connected on his lone field goal and made all six of his extra points.

Justice Hill, RB, Baltimore Ravens, $5,600

When it comes to true value plays under $5,000 as a flex, the options are limited, and the players don’t have great matchups. Due to that, looking at potential usage can help come up with value despite the higher price point. The Ravens signed veteran RB Dalvin Cook to the practice squad, and he could eat into some work. Still, I think Baltimore is up late in this game and will use Hill to run out the clock late.

Nelson Agholor, WR, Baltimore Ravens, $4,000

Agholor doesn’t get many targets in the offense, but he only needs one or two big plays to give him value and make him worth an add. He acts as Baltimore’s deep threat, so if he can come down with a a few longer gains, he can have value. Houston’s defense does allow the 10th fewest DFS points to opposing wide receivers.