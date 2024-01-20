Best value lineup strategy for Packers vs. 49ers in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs

The No. 7 Green Bay Packers will hit the road to take on the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Daily fantasy players are in luck as this game is a featured matchup at DraftKings DFS.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Divisional game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Luke Musgrave, TE, Green Bay Packers, $3,600

The Green Bay receiving corps looks healthy for this game, but that doesn’t mean that Musgrave will lose his value. The rookie tight end played in 11 games during the regular season and brought in 34 of his 46 targets for 352 yards and a touchdown. Musgrave finished with 52 yards and a touchdown on three receptions in the Wild Card round.

Jake Moody, K, San Francisco 49ers, $4,800

Moody doesn’t get many chances to kick with how good San Francisco is at scoring touchdowns. Still, he has been reliable and hit on 21 of his 25 field goal attempts during the regular season with a long of 57 yards. Moody connected on 60 of his 61 extra-point attempts, so at the very least, he should be able to avoid a goose-egg in the lineup.

Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers, $4,600

Watson was expected to be one of the top wide receivers in the Packers’ offense. Consistent injuries have sidelined him, allowing some of this year’s rookies the chance to step up. Watson should be fully healthy for this matchup and could be leaned on in the offense. The expectation is that Green Bay will be passing down late in the game, so Watson has a decent shot at seeing more than the one target he received in the Wild Card round.