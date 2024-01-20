Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 297 middleweight title bout

UFC 297 features an action-packed 12-fight card to start off the new year. The main event includes UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland taking on #2 Dricus Du Plessis in a title fight. The full card takes place live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada ESPN+ has live coverage of the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Strickland (28-5) is the top fighter in the middleweight division following his win over Israel Adesanya last September at UFC 293. The unanimous decision victory capped off a perfect 2023 for Strickland who also defeated Nassourdine Imavov and Abusupiyan Magomedov earlier that year. Now, the 32-year-old prepares for his first title defense.

Du Plessis (20-2) is a crafty striker with a current 6-0 record at the UFC level since making his debut in October 2020. The 30-year-old is coming off TKO wins over Derek Brunson and Robert Whittaker. With an array of moves in his arsenal, Du Plessis looks to make Strickland’s championship tenure short-lived.

Strickland enters with -110 odds to win, while Du Plessis has -110 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Du Plessis to win by KO (+200), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Money line odds

Strickland: -110

Du Plessis: -110