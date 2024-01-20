 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 297 middleweight title bout

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis fight at middleweight on the main card of UFC 297 on Saturday, January 20. We break down the odds.

By Mike Turay
UFC 2024 Seasonal Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 297 features an action-packed 12-fight card to start off the new year. The main event includes UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland taking on #2 Dricus Du Plessis in a title fight. The full card takes place live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada ESPN+ has live coverage of the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Strickland (28-5) is the top fighter in the middleweight division following his win over Israel Adesanya last September at UFC 293. The unanimous decision victory capped off a perfect 2023 for Strickland who also defeated Nassourdine Imavov and Abusupiyan Magomedov earlier that year. Now, the 32-year-old prepares for his first title defense.

Du Plessis (20-2) is a crafty striker with a current 6-0 record at the UFC level since making his debut in October 2020. The 30-year-old is coming off TKO wins over Derek Brunson and Robert Whittaker. With an array of moves in his arsenal, Du Plessis looks to make Strickland’s championship tenure short-lived.

Strickland enters with -110 odds to win, while Du Plessis has -110 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Du Plessis to win by KO (+200), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Money line odds

Strickland: -110
Du Plessis: -110

