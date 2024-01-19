NBA trade rumors: Bucks among teams interested in Hawks G Dejounte Murray

The Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams interested in pursuing a trade for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, per Chris Hayes of Bleacher Report. Through 40 games this season, he is averaging 21 points on a career-high 47.1% shooting from the field.

With the Hawks struggling throughout the first half of the regular season, Murray’s name has come up in trade discussions with the NBA trade deadline approaching on February 8. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are two of the teams that have reportedly been in talk about acquiring the former All-Star, but those talks have apparently stalled.

The addition of Murray would be a huge move for Milwaukee as it would give the lineup another consistent backcourt scoring threat next to Damian Lillard. Current starting shooting guard Malik Beasley is averaging just 11.7 ppg and the addition of Murray would heighten the ceiling of the offense.

An issue that Milwaukee would have figure out is what it would send back to Atlanta to acquire Murray’s services. The Hawks reportedly want at least two first-round picks for the All-Star guard, which caused the Nets to back off their pursuit of him. Milwaukee has already exhausted its future draft capital in recent years to acquire Jrue Holiday in 2020 and Damian Lillard last summer, so it will be difficult for the team to provide give Atlanta what it is looking for. If a trade does materialize, it will most likely require a third team that could give the Hawks the draft assets that they are seeking.