Friday Fantasy: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 19

Jeff Pratt breaks down his top plays at each position for Friday’s fantasy basketball slate on DraftKings.

By Jeff_Pratt
Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

NBA analyst Jeff Pratt has highlighted his top plays at each position on Friday’s DraftKings slate! See his DFS picks below.

Jeff Pratt’s Top DraftKings Targets — Friday, January 19

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball vs. Spurs ($8,800)

Charlotte Hornets v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
  • San Antonio allows the most fantasy points to opposing point guards
  • Ball has scored 47-plus fantasy points in three straight games
  • LaMelo’s usage rate has eclipsed 35% in each of his last three matchups

Shooting Guard: Mikal Bridges at Lakers ($7,700)

Brooklyn Nets v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
  • Bridges has racked up at least 52 fantasy points in two of his last four games
  • The Lakers allow the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing SG/SF
  • Bridges’ usage rate has surpassed 30% in three of his last four matchups

Small Forward: Jaylen Brown vs. Nuggets ($8,100)

San Antonio Spurs v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
  • Denver is a tough matchup on paper, but Brown has recorded at least 25 points and six rebounds in each of his last three meetings with the Nuggets
  • Brown’s usage rate has hit 30% in four of his last six games

Power Forward: Jeremy Sochan at Hornets ($5,200)

San Antonio Spurs v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images
  • Sochan should see a significant usage bump with Victor Wembanyama out
  • The Hornets allow the most fantasy points to opposing power forwards
  • Sochan has scored at least 28 fantasy points in three of his last four games

Center: Joel Embiid at Magic ($11,500)

Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
  • Embiid has racked up at least 60 fantasy points in 16 of his last 17 contests
  • His usage rate hasn’t dipped below 35% in thirteen straight games

