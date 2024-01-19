Friday Fantasy: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 19

NBA analyst Jeff Pratt has highlighted his top plays at each position on Friday’s DraftKings slate! See his DFS picks below.
Jeff Pratt’s Top DraftKings Targets — Friday, January 19
Point Guard: LaMelo Ball vs. Spurs ($8,800)
- San Antonio allows the most fantasy points to opposing point guards
- Ball has scored 47-plus fantasy points in three straight games
- LaMelo’s usage rate has eclipsed 35% in each of his last three matchups
Shooting Guard: Mikal Bridges at Lakers ($7,700)
- Bridges has racked up at least 52 fantasy points in two of his last four games
- The Lakers allow the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing SG/SF
- Bridges’ usage rate has surpassed 30% in three of his last four matchups
Small Forward: Jaylen Brown vs. Nuggets ($8,100)
- Denver is a tough matchup on paper, but Brown has recorded at least 25 points and six rebounds in each of his last three meetings with the Nuggets
- Brown’s usage rate has hit 30% in four of his last six games
Power Forward: Jeremy Sochan at Hornets ($5,200)
- Sochan should see a significant usage bump with Victor Wembanyama out
- The Hornets allow the most fantasy points to opposing power forwards
- Sochan has scored at least 28 fantasy points in three of his last four games
Center: Joel Embiid at Magic ($11,500)
- Embiid has racked up at least 60 fantasy points in 16 of his last 17 contests
- His usage rate hasn’t dipped below 35% in thirteen straight games
