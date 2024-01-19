Celtics Home Record: Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Boston Staying Undefeated at TD Garden

The Celtics’ pursuit of perfection continues on Friday vs. Denver. Through 20 games at TD Garden, the Celtics have yet to take an L in front of the home crowd. Bettors who want to ride the wave with the Celtics can get in on the action via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Scroll to the WINS/PLAYOFFS option in DraftKings Sportsbook’s NBA section, then look for the HOME RECORD option. Heading into Friday’s matchup against Nikola Jokic and company, the Celtics are +4000 to stay undefeated at home.

Will the Celtics go 41-0 at home this season? pic.twitter.com/MoZ07xkpgE — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) January 18, 2024

Let’s take a look at some of the numbers surrounding this specific game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

SPREAD: Celtics -6.5

TOTAL: 234

CELTICS’ MONEYLINE ODDS: -250

The Celtics have been favored against Western Conference teams 11 times throughout 2023-24. While they’re only 6-5 against the spread in those matchups, they’re 8-3 straight-up — which is what matters most for the home record play.

Denver has only been a non-conference dog once this season. While they didn’t win that matchup, one game isn’t much of a sample size to go off of.

However, there are a couple other stats that indicate the Nuggets won’t steal a win in Boston on Friday. Denver’s opponents are 5-7 ATS when facing the Nuggets on one day of rest, which is the setting Boston is in. The Celtics are also 8-3 ATS when playing on one day of rest. And lastly, the Nuggets are 1-4 ATS when playing on two days of rest.

