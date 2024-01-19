Is Pascal Siakam playing for the Pacers on Friday vs. the Trail Blazers?

The Indiana Pacers are on the second night of a back-to-back set Friday when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. The Pacers are hoping they can see newly acquired star forward Pascal Siakam in action, and they’ll look to integrate him into this roster as soon as possible. Here’s the latest on his status for Friday’s game.

Pascal Siakam updates

According to Marc J. Spears, Siakam is expected to play in this contest. The Pacers won’t have to release an official injury report until 4 p.m. ET since they’re on a back-to-back set, so we won’t officially know the status of Siakam or point guard Tyrese Haliburton until then. Haliburton was listed as questionable for Thursday’s game but did not suit up, a sign he might still have some lingering issues with his hamstring.

The Pacers would obviously like to see Siakam and Haliburton in action together, and a contest against a relatively weaker opponent like Portland would be a good chance for the two to get on the same page. Expect to see at least Siakam on the floor in this game.