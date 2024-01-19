College basketball picks: Odds, prediction for Indiana vs. Wisconsin on Friday

We have Friday night action in Big Ten country this evening as the Indiana Hoosiers invade the Kohl Center to battle the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Indiana (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) got absolutely smoked at home on Tuesday, taking an 87-66 clobbering by rival Purdue. The Hoosiers gave up 51 points in the first half and never got back to within the same zip code as the Boilermakers, falling victim to a 33-point, 14-rebound effort by Zach Edey. Trey Galloway led with 17 points in the loss.

Wisconsin (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) sits atop the league standings, but is looking to bounce back after being upset in an 87-83 loss to Penn State on Tuesday. This was tight throughout the entirety of the contest and the Nittany Lions were able to get just enough of an edge late to send the Badgers back to Madison with the ‘L’. AJ Storr delivered 23 points in the losing effort.

Wisconsin holds the edge on both sides of the floor per KenPom and can really control this game on the defensive glass. The Badgers have limited opponents to just 22.1% in offensive rebounding rate, cutting opponents off from putbacks and second-chance opportunities. That could be an issue for a lengthy Hoosiers team where 58.3% of their points are coming from two-point shot attempts.

What this game means for Indiana

Indiana has been inconsistent for the past few weeks as wins have been followed up by losses just a few days later. The Hoosiers are in bubble territory at the moment and have yet to pick up a signature victory this season with an 0-5 record against Quad 1 opponents. A win tonight would be a huge resume boost and could help them establish some momentum as the month of January begins to wind down.

What this game means for Wisconsin

Wisconsin had its first hiccup in conference play this week, which was bound to happen at some point. The Badgers are fine where they are at the top of the conference, but they don’t want to mess around and lose a second straight game.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wisconsin -11.5

Total: 139.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin -800, Indiana +550

Pick: Wisconson -11.5